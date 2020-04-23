The Imperial County Local Health Authority Commission will give COVID-19 emergency response grants more than $1.3 million to help the local hospitals, clinics, non-profit organizations, and the County Public Health Department provide essential services to those desperate for assistance because of the pandemic.
“It really took a lot of work to pull this whole funding package together in a very short period of time. A lot of thought went into figuring this out,” said Lee Hindman, chairman of the LHA, following an emergency meeting of its commission.
The funding package was passed without opposition. Grants could go out to eligible agencies by the end of April.
The LHA was created by county ordinance in 2014 and is funded by Medi-Cal managed care health plan. California Health & Wellness.
Its mission is to advance opportunities for improved health and access to comprehensive health care services, promote long-term viability of safety net providers, increase prevention, education and early intervention services in partnership with the Medi-Cal managed care plans to monitor and improve the local health care system.
“Our goal with the Emergency Response grants was to both assist with unanticipated immediate needs as well as to continue the LHA’s long-term goal of improving the local healthcare system and access to care for Medi-Cal recipients,” Hindman said.
El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneer Memorial Hospital District will each receive $300,000. The Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo will receive $150,000 and the MD Community Care Center will receive $75,000.
The Imperial County Public Health Department will get a grant of $150,000.
The $363,613 of the LHA grant funding is for non-profit organizations.
Some of the money is to pay for a consultant to provide additional webinars and virtual support to help non-profit organizations apply for federal coronavirus aid including the Payroll Protection Program and economic stimulus funds.
The significant share of funding for non-profit organizations is targeted specifically for those agencies that provide food for low-income residents and those addressing domestic violence and homelessness.
Details about the LHA Emergency Response Grant program are available online at www.localhealthauthority.org.
