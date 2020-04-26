Local entities provide COVID updates during council meeting

EL CENTRO — Officials from local agencies and organizations gathered Friday to provide up-to-date information about their efforts during the El Centro City Council’s special COVID-19 meeting.
As a way to keep the community informed, the council has been hosting these meetings each Friday at the Council Chambers here since the pandemic began.
It will continue to do so each Friday until the crisis mitigates.
During Friday’s meeting, El Centro Regional Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward provided an update on the amount of COVID-related cases that ECRMC has dealt with.
As of Friday, 64 patients at ECRMC have tested positive for COVID, while 226 patients have tested negative. This means that only 22 percent of its patients have tested positive for the virus.
Despite the fact that the hospital has increased its testing, it is still not seeing an increase in the percentage of positive patients, Edward explained, as 22 percent has been the norm.
ECRMC has received a machine that can conduct COVID tests in about 10 minutes. The hospital has also sent 50 of its tests to the University of California, San Diego.
Edward also warned residents to only go to reputable physicians who are promising COVID testing by drive-thru, as there are some physicians who are using drive-thru testing to commit fraud.
“They’re actually creating fraud through obtaining Medicare and Medicaid,” he said.
The CEO also advised residents to be wary of those physicians who are promising COVID vaccines.
“The professionals will tell us it’s about a year out before we get COVID 19 vaccine available,” Edward said.
Edward explained that it is anticipated that Imperial County will receive five additional ventilators for patients.
The first five ventilators that the county received went to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley.
“So hopefully the next five will come to us,” Edward said.
Edward noted that ECRMC and PMH will work together and distribute the vents to whichever hospital needs them most in a particular moment.
“It’s about taking care of the community,” the CEO said.
ECRMC’s Chief Medical Officer Christian Tomaszewski explained that the hospital has seen a noticeable drop in emergency room visits recently.
Tomaszewski noted that residents are avoiding the ER room in hopes of avoiding COVID-19.
However, this means that the hospital is missing out on those who are in actual need of ER care, such as those who suffer from a stroke or heart attack.
The chief medical officer said that, on Thursday, a gentleman in the community died because he delayed himself from going to ECRMC’s ER in fear of COVID.
The gentleman had been having stuttering chest pains all week long, Tomaszewski noted.
“His wife said he’d been deathly afraid of coming to the hospital because he would catch COVID,” the chief medical officer said.
Tomaszewski explained that the man finally decided to come to ECRMC on Wednesday; however, he was experiencing such bad chest pains that his heart gave out. He then went into cardiac arrest and died.
Tomaszewski assured the community that, if one is having symptoms of a stroke or a heart attack, it is safe to come to ECRMC’s ER.
Those with any COVID symptoms who come to ECRMC are diverted away from the ER and go through tents outside the hospital.
Only unstable patients who test positive for COVID are then admitted, Tomaszewski noted.
“We have really good personal protective equipment for our staff, and to keep our patients safe,” the chief medical officer said. “So don’t neglect the usual emergencies: The numbness, the weakness in one arm. Come on in, we will take care of you safely. We will not give you COVID.”
As the hospital had recently changed its operations due to COVID, it was announced that ECRMC plans to open on May 4 for elective surgeries.
The hospital had postponed performing elective surgeries, such as knee replacements, but plans to open back up in a steady manner for those procedures.
El Centro Police Department Chief Brian Johnson provided an update on behalf of ECPD.
Johnson explained that the department continues to receive calls about social distancing and residents not wearing face coverings while in public.
If someone is in an open space and not in close proximity to other people, then a face mask is not required, Johnson noted.
While ECPD continues to investigate reports of local businesses that are price gouging, the chief noted that the prices of certain items have gone up incrementally.
Johnson also mentioned that ECPD has recently seen an uptick in domestic violence related calls for service in other jurisdictions.
Johnson was proud to announce that ECPD has had a seven percent decrease in the amount of domestic violence-related calls, in comparison to this time of the year in 2019.
“As a community we’ve been doing a very good job,” the chief said.
El Centro Chamber of Commerce President Anne Irigoyen reported that the chamber continues to serve its members as staff continue to work from home.
Irigoyen explained that the chamber has been helping its small businesses, and has recently hosted labor law update webinars.
The chamber has also provided an extension to its members on paying membership fees as a result of the pandemic. Irigoyen said that the Chamber’s current goal is to help local businesses open again.
Imperial Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sara Griffen reported that the number of people calling the Food Bank has increased.
In the second half of March, the Food Bank saw a 12 percent surge in residents calling and inquiring about food services.
Griffen noted that the Food Bank expects a much larger surge in April.
The Food Bank provided 163,000 pounds of food last week, and helped feed 26,000 local residents in March.
County Social Services director Veronica Rodriguez provided an update on the county’s recent homeless assistance efforts.
Rodriguez explained that, to better allow the local homeless population to shelter in place, Social Services created a homeless task force two weeks ago.
The taskforce has its own centralized assessment center, and has a hotline, which was also created two weeks ago, that homeless can call and inquire about the available services.
As of Friday, the hotline has received 393 unduplicated calls for service.
The taskforce has been using a hotel/motel voucher system through the county Public Administrator and the county Workforce Development.
This system was created for those homeless who need to be sheltered in place. The homeless who do participate sign up voluntarily.
A total of 172 individuals throughout the county have received vouchers.
Ninety two of those have been “households,” meaning more than one person was placed together in a hotel/motel room.
The value of each voucher is good for a two-week stay. After two weeks, a reassessment is done.
In the city of El Centro, some of the hotels/motels that are being used are Travelodge, Days Inn, Classic Inn, Golden West, Western Motel and Roberta Hotel.
The taskforce has also provided the homeless with protective equipment and supplies, such as N95 masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and sanitizer to use within their shelters.
Rodriguez reported that there are no COVID-positive homeless from El Centro; however, there are two homeless people elsewhere in the county who tested positive.
No COVID positives have been placed in any of the hotels. Those two positive individuals are being housed in travel trailers.
The taskforce has received 10 travel trailers, and plans to create a centralized area in the county to place them in. The exact location of this centralized area has yet to be determined, Rodriguez said.
The taskforce has approved 893 contracts in the past month with a number of local agencies, such as Spread the Love Charity, county Behavioral Health Services and Calexico Housing Authority, in regard to providing services to the homeless.
These services range from rental assistance to emergency housing.
County Public Health Department Director Janette Angulo provided an update on the amount of COVID cases in Imperial County.
Out of all the cases, Angulo reported that more than half the cases involve individuals in the age range of 18 to 49 years old.
The county is seeing about 10 percent of cases in children ages 0 to 17 years old.
Calexico has the highest number of cases (73) while El Centro has the second highest (54).
Angulo reminded residents that the stay-at-home order is still in place.
“If you need to go out, just go for the essentials,” the director said.
Angulo also reported that the county laboratory recently received 240 testing kits. The director anticipates that the lab should begin using the tests sometime this week.
“That doesn’t mean anybody can go into the Public Health Department and get tested,” she said.
Local hospitals and healthcare providers will collect specimens, and send it to the county lab, which will then use the test kits and provide results.
In terms of businesses reopening in the county, Angulo believes that the county is not ready.
“We’re not going to go back to our usual normal, we’re going to have to live with a new normal, and that may be face coverings, that may be social distancing, that may be cleaning,” she said. “Are we ready to completely reopen? No we’re not.”
The director said that all agencies and organizations in the county need to coordinate together before the county can begin the process of reopening.
“I need to ensure that my community is well before we start taking these steps,” she said.
