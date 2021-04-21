Many still resistant to vaccination

EL CENTRO — Although the Imperial County Health Department is urging all residents 16 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19, fewer people are taking the dose.
When the Imperial County Health Department first began vaccinating residents for COVID-19 the slots filled up in less than an hour for mass vaccinations, and now it is taking four to five days, as fewer residents are participating.
ICPHD Director Janette Angulo said the health department is trying to do more outreach to explain the importance and safety of the vaccines.
County Health Officer Stephen Munday said he wants everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine.
“It is such a tool for us,” he said, adding every person who receives the vaccine is better protected from getting sick and from spreading the virus.
He estimated that maybe 70 percent of the community needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity to be reached, and so far almost 100,000 doses have been administered to residents who are at least 16 years old.
“We really need to get to 70 percent, so it’s really important to drive the numbers north,” he said.
Even though there are no vaccines available for children 15 and under yet, Munday said as things open up, they would need to be vaccinated, too.
He believes children will be vaccinated in groups according to their age.
However, he realizes there are many who are steadfastly opposed to getting the vaccine.
Family members even have different views. Supervisor Ryan Kelley said he knows a family where a brother follows all the safety procedures of COVID-19, while a sibling will not consider the vaccine for himself or his children.
Kelley said there is another segment that is opposed to the vaccine, including faith-based organizations and churches that are suspicious of the vaccines.
Angulo said the health department has heard the same concern and are having conversations with faith-based organizations.
ICPHD is trying to be more helpful by allowing walk-ins for the vaccine if there are openings on a given day.
“The determination of availability of walk-in-appointments is being made on a day-to-day basis based on the number slots still available,” said Andrea Bowers, a spokeswoman for ICPHD. “The preference is still for individuals to make an appointment. For example, Thursday is already fully booked.”
If everyone took the two shots of Pfizer and Moderna, the 100,000 doses would equate to 50,000 residents being fully vaccinated.
Even with so many doses being administered the numbers have been rising.
State health officials released the COVID-19 metrics Tuesday afternoon that shows a seven-day period of worsening data for Imperial County.
The latest state numbers show the average daily number of new cases per 100,000 residents increased to 11.9, which would put the county in the purple tier, while the positive test rate of 5.6 percent over seven days and the health equity rate of 5.9 percent are above the numbers needed to remain in the orange tier.
In a press release the ICPHD said the latest numbers do not affect the county’s ability to remain in the orange tier at this time.
However, should the local adjusted case rate and test positivity worsen for two consecutive weeks, there is a potential that the county would have to move to a more restrictive tier, the release said.
This determination would be made by the state based on a review of case rates and testing positivity for the previous 10 days, in addition to other factors such as local hospitalization data.
The release said the numbers could push the county back to the red or even purple tier by next week if the numbers do not improve, as that would be the second consecutive week.
Angulo at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting said the numbers appear to be improving slowly.
ICPHD continues to urge residents to follow COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing face coverings, staying at home when sick, practicing appropriate distancing, and avoiding gatherings, except as permitted.
ICPHD also continues to encourage individuals aged 16 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to best protect themselves and others.
