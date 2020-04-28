IMPERIAL COUNTY — Ever since the coronavirus made its way into Imperial County, health officials have lamented about the low number of tests they were able to administer.
County Health Officer Stephen Munday on Monday announced in a media conference call that the county can now conduct three to four batches of tests a day at its own Health Department rather than having to send them to San Diego and then wait to get the results.
Each batch, which takes more than four hours to test, contain 24 results. Munday said that the benefits of being able to do the tests themselves and having the opportunity to do more of them is a huge benefit.
“This is really, really good news,” Munday said. “We can do the tests ourselves. Testing has become a huge problem in Imperial County, like the rest of the (world).”
He said the reason why the the county was able to get more tests and be able to do the tests at the Health Department is because Imperial County is considered a highly infected rural area.
In addition, OptumServe, a special contractor, was hired by the state to perform special testing for rural locations, which includes Imperial County.
Beginning May 4, OptumServe will perform 130 tests a day for at least two months.
The county will pick the locations, as OptumServe will be at one of three sites somewhere in the county to provide the tests and results.
“We are trying to identify three sites, but there are certain things that need to be put in place,” Monday said. These site locations must be inside actual buildings, but be able to move to another location.
Patients still must be referred by physicians who request that the patient be tested.
Imperial County Supervisor Chairman Luis Plancarte wanted to know what the process was going to be for the more than 8,000 tests that would be done in the next few months.
“It’s a huge increase in our county,” he said.
Munday said the lab will provide test results after the physician or clinic does the test on the patient.
“We will be running tests that come from subscribers,” he said.
Munday said this increased testing is part of what Gov. Gavin Newsom talked about last week for increased testing in rural areas.
The tests being provided are not FDA approved, but are for emergency use authorizations.
“The bottom line is the provider in the county can order tests from us that we will be able to do,” Munday said.
The increased testing, he said, will benefit the patient, determine why some people do not get symptoms and transfer it to other people and determine how and where people are coming into contact with the virus.
“This is a rainbow for our community,” he said. “We are very excited about this.”
When Munday was asked if there was a timeline when the county might begin to reopen, he said there is not one, and added the local officials and not the governor will make that decision.
On the governor’s decision to allow surgeries, Munday again said that would be a local decision, adding that any surgery would use protective equipment that could be used for a patient with coronavirus.
“There is no timeline, but there is a beginning of a plan,” he said.
Several questions remain, whether there is immunity for those people who have recovered from the virus.
He also added there are no pharmaceuticals that have been proven to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.