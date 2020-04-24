EL CENTRO – News that the African American community appeared to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 was especially disheartening for El Centro resident Hilton Smith.
Though Smith said that such a scenario doesn’t appear to be occurring in the Valley, the reported trend further underscores longstanding disparities in health and economic well-being for blacks nationwide.
The Imperial Valley Black Lives Matter coordinator said that he is hopeful that once the pandemic recedes, policymakers and public health experts will not just further examine the trend, but address it as well.
“COVID-19 has shown the underbelly of these racial disparities,” Smith said. “Anybody who hadn’t seen it before can definitely see it now.”
Locally, the county Public Health Department has been releasing demographic data such as age and gender for positive COVID-19 cases, but race and ethnicity is not included.
The lack of such demographic data appears commonplace throughout the state and nation, and on Tuesday prompted the American Civil Liberties Union to urge that local and state officials across the country start providing such information, to the extent consistent with privacy laws.
The ACLU is asking that state officials standardize, collect and release aggregate demographic data of COVID-19 infections, testing, hospitalizations and deaths so that government entities can effectively address the pandemic, and direct resources where they are most needed.
In a letter the ACLU Foundation of San Diego & Imperial Counties sent County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday on April 9, the ACLU requested the county begin releasing COVID-19 data that includes the race, ethnicity, gender identity, disability, primary language, socioeconomic status and whether or not the person was an essential worker (broken down by industry).
“As other jurisdictions begin to release demographic data of COVID-19 infections, it is becoming increasingly urgent to identify communities that are in particular need of support,” the ACLU stated in a press release on Tuesday.
In regions and states that publicly disclose the ethnicity and race of those who have contracted or been hospitalized with COVID-19, data has largely shown that African Americans are dying at a disproportionate rate, according to media reports.
Explanations for why African Americans appear to be especially hard hit by the pandemic typically highlight their higher rates of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes and how those underlying conditions place them at greater risk of dying from COVID-19.
Having more detailed COVID-19 demographic data publicly available could further help direct funding, resources and assistance to where it is most needed, said Luis Olmedo, Comite Civico del Valle executive director.
The local non-profit has partnered with other community-based organizations to reach out to vulnerable members of the community, such as farm workers, to help raise awareness of the pandemic and provide appropriate resources and assistance.
Enhanced data could also make it potentially easier for such organizations to request funding from foundations and public entities to fund their respective outreach and assistance efforts.
“It is necessary and it is the most efficient way of understanding how COVID-19 is affecting our community,” he said, referring to detailed demographic data.
Currently, the county discloses the number of positive cases per zip code, age, gender. It also keeps daily track of the number of those who have been tested, confirmed cases and deaths.
Locally, women appear to have contracted the infection at a slightly greater rate than men, at 51.7 percent compared to 48.2 percent. And of the 232 total positive cases as of Thursday, individuals between the ages of 18 to 49 accounted for 130 of those, with those ages 50-64 accounting for 47.
