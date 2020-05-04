New community COVID testing site set to open Tuesday

IMPERIAL – Availability of COVID-19 testing will expand significantly Tuesday with the opening community testing site at the Plaza Building on the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds.
The community testing site is one more than 80 across the state focused on underserved communities. The site is being provided by the state through a partnership with OptumServe, the federal government health services arm of Optum, an international health services provider.
Discussing the service during a press conference on April 27, Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday estimated the site will be able to perform 130 tests per day.
Munday said the introduction of the testing site was good news. “Testing has been a huge problem in Imperial County,” he said. “Not just in Imperial County, because jurisdictions all over the country has been struggling with this, but we have heard what people have said, that they want to be able to get tested and that physicians want to be able to test their patients. And we have worked really hard to try to make that happen.”
Hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an hour off between noon and 1 p.m. for lunch. Testing will be available by appointment only and can be scheduled online and by phone.
The county is scheduled to have the test site at least two months. Munday indicated during the April 27 press conference that the test site will be moved to two other locations within the county over that time to provide greater accessibility for residents throughout the county.
“The exact amount of time we will leave it at each location will depend on how much need there is in that area,” Munday said. “Although we are already looking into specific sites, we’re not ready to share those yet because we have to look into whether or not those sites are appropriate. If it turns out that the initial ones we started to look into will not work for some reason, we have alternative sites we’re (also) looking at.”
The testing initially will be available to patients within three priority areas. Plans are to include additional groups in phases.
Priority 1 consists of hospitalized patients and symptomatic healthcare workers. Candidates will be identified for testing through public health contact investigations and disease control activities in high risk settings, including both residents and staff. Examples of “high risk settings” include congregate living facilities and correctional facilities.
Priority 2 involves screening of asymptomatic residents of congregate living facilities prior to admission or re-admission to congregate living facility. For instance, a hospitalized patient will be screened for COVID-19 prior to discharge to a congregate living facility.
Priority 2 also encompasses screening of asymptomatic healthcare workers, such as skilled nursing facility workers and hospital workers; symptomatic persons in essential health and public safety occupations, such as first responders, law enforcement and congregate living facility workers; and symptomatic persons older than 65 or persons with chronic medical conditions.
Priority 3 accounts for symptomatic persons in essential infrastructure occupations, such as utility workers, food supply workers and other public employees.
Persons who fall within the priority areas may make an appointment online by visiting https//lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.
OptumServe will bill the patient’s medical insurance for the test. Uninsured individuals may use the testing site, and the cost will be covered by the state.
“This testing site will help Imperial County dramatically increase testing availability for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” said Janette Angulo, director for the Imperial County Public Health Department. “We’re thrilled to partner with the state and OptumServe to help ensure our community is healthy, while also helping meet California’s testing goals.”
“We are excited to see this increased testing capability come to fruition in Imperial County.” said Luis Plancarte, chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. “The effort to increase COVID-19 testing capacity is part of the plan for economic recovery and local officials have worked diligently over the past few days to bring these necessary testing resources to our area.”
Another significant boost to testing capacity within the county is the newly added ability of the Imperial County Public Health Department to process tests in house.
“Thanks to some very diligent work by our Lab Director Holly Maag and her team, we have finally managed to get the kits and supplies to actually perform testing at our own health department here in Imperial County,” Munday said at the April 27 press conference.
That means the county no longer necessarily has to send specimens to San Diego’s Public Health lab. “We now can do molecular testing here in Imperial County at the health department, and in fact, the testing is already taking place and multiple runs are underway already,” Munday said.
“This is really, really good news,” he added. “It means that the delays of transporting the specimens, waiting for them to get the results back to us, the issues of something getting lost or not getting performed will now no longer be a problem because we can do the test ourselves.”
Munday said the county lab has one machine and can process 24 tests at a time. He estimated each batch of tests takes four hours to complete, meaning the county can process roughly 75 to 100 tests per day.
He said if the number of tests coming in were to overwhelm the county’s capacity, the overflow can still be submitted to the San Diego or state labs.
“So, this is just our ability to greatly increase what we’re doing directly in our community,” he said. “We didn’t give up anything that we were already doing outside of our community.
