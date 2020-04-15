Non-profit donates masks to first responders

CALEXICO — The Calexico Brown Bag Coalition on Tuesday donated dozens of homemade masks to police and fire personnel to help further protect them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Each department received about 30 of the masks, which will be used to complement their limited inventory of N95 masks, which offer more protection against airborne particulates.
The reusable and washable cotton masks were crafted by coalition volunteer Elizabeth Esqueda, who is also employed as a Calexico Unified School District administrative assistant.
The donation of 30 masks to the Calexico Fire Department appears to represent the first time during the pandemic that the department has been on the receiving end of such a gift.
“The masks are very beneficial and appreciated,” said Capt. Damian Gonzalez.
Aside from wearing the protective masks during the pandemic, Fire Department personnel have shifted how they respond to calls for service in order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 among firefighters and the community.
The department is constantly revising its protocols as a result of changing conditions in the community and directives from local, state and federal officials.
“The way things are going, things are changing every day,” Gonzalez said.
The ongoing threat of COVID-19 has created limited supplies of protective masks for those working as first responders, so the coalition’s donation is especially welcome, said police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo.
The 35 cloth masks the non-profit donated to the department will be provided to both peace officers and office personnel.
Officers frequently respond to situations where unknown circumstances can potentially present an added risk during the pandemic, Gerardo said.
Officers can choose to wear the donated cloth masks while patrolling, and switch to the N95 mask when dealing with a suspected or positive COVID-19 case.
Both departments are also advising the public to remember to wear a mask or a similarly protective covering while out in public. Since the county announced the mandatory use of such masks in public, the Police Department has been fielding numerous calls about scofflaws.
Currently, the department is largely limiting its actions to educating the public about the local health order, yet officers have the discretion and their chief’s blessing to cite violators.
“If we have to, we’re going to,” Gerardo said.
Violation of the order is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or by a jail term up to 90 days, for each offense.
The masks that both departments received were just some of the 200 total that Esqueda created. About 50 of those went to her fellow coalition volunteers, with the rest going to local homeless individuals.
Following the masks’ donation to the first responders in front of their respective stations, coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla crossed the street to Rockwood Plaza, where she and a volunteer had a table set up to give away additional masks and assorted toiletries and snacks.
