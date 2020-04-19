EL CENTRO — One group of non-essential workers is staying hard at it despite the global pandemic. That would be the crooks.
Local agencies are warning Imperial Valley residents, particularly senior citizens, against fraudulent COVID-19 testing schemes designed to secure personal information from the individuals being tested.
In a release issued Friday, El Centro Police Department said the scammers reach out in person, by phone or by email and advise their targets the government or government officials are requiring them to take a COVID-19 test.
“These types of solicitations are likely fraudulent attempts by scammers to obtain your health insurance information, including your Medicare or Medicaid number, along with other personal information,” ECPD said in a release.
A similar warning was also issued Friday by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department and the Area Agency on Aging. The description of the scam was similar: Individuals visit senior housing on the pretext of working in the medical field, offer COVID-19 testing and seek personal information of those they claim to test.
The investigation into the scam, which has impacted a number of communities in the Imperial Valley is ongoing, the county said in a release.
Seniors and all residents are advised to avoid anyone who claims to offer testing at homes or apartments. To date, the only legal testing for the coronavirus is occurring at area medical facilities or at temporary centers that have registered with the county, the release said.
“If they (those offering tests) have not registered with the county health department, they are not doing it in the right way,” said Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez. “They are not abiding by protocol.”
County officials said legitimate healthcare facilities in the Valley do not offer home visits, in particular, for COVID-19 testing.
The fraudulent testing has occurred over the past two weeks, said Karla Flores of the Area Agency on Aging. In each case, individual claiming to work in the medical field have gone to senior apartments, offered testing and requested personal information. There is no information as to the accuracy of the tests they have done.
“I can tell you that those who have been tested were told they would get their results in three days, but none have received a response,” Flores said.
County officials said those offering the fraudulent testing may ask for personal information, including, but not limited to, Social Security numbers, medical insurance information, driver’s license numbers, birth dates and addresses.
What’s occurring equates to identify theft, Benavidez said.
The Agency Area of Aging is urging all seniors to contact Karla Flores at (760) 604-9772 if they have concerns about fraudulent medical services. Concerned residents can also contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (442) 265-2021.
El Centro residents can call ECPD’s non-emergency line at (760) 352-2111.
Scams may also be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721.
In the meantime, the Area Agency on Aging and the Sheriff’s Office shared the following tips to avoid being swindled:
- Do not submit to COVID-19 testing unless at a clinic or proper medical facility (there have been temporary facilities set up in some areas, but they must be registered with the county Public Health Services).
- Ensure any agency conducting testing is registered with county Public Health Department.
- Do not respond to offers of free medical equipment.
- Only share Medicare numbers with trusted providers.
- Check medical statements routinely for services not provided.
- Report Medicare fraud to California Senior Medicare Patrol at (815) 613-7080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.