There is still an opportunity for farming operations to apply for the California Department of Food and Agriculture Healthy Soil Incentive Program that will be accepting grant applications until June 26.
The Healthy Soils Program funds California implementation of conservation management practices that improve soil health, sequesters carbon, and reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases. The HSP is a competitive grant with the maximum award of $100,000 that funds 28 eligible soil management practices, such as cover crops, whole orchard recycling, compost application, and nutrient management just to name a few.
The Imperial County Farm Bureau in partnership with the University of California Cooperative Extension – Imperial County will be hosting its third HSP workshop on April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. However, due to the social distancing requirement of COVID-19 this meeting will be held via Zoom, an online video conferencing system.
We are asking all the individuals that would like to attend contact UCCE-Imperial to get access to the Zoom link.
The HSP workshop is an opportunity to learn how to complete the online grant application process and receive one-on-one technical assistance. If you have any questions about the HSP grant or would like to know more information, please contact:
Brea Mohammed, Imperial County Farm Bureau executive director, at brea@icfb.net, or Kristian Salgado, community education specialist, kmsalgado@ucanr.edu.
Additionally, if you would like to participate and need assistance in Spanish, please email rachel@icfb.net.
