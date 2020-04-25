Percentage of COVID-19 positive patients at ECRMC remains steady

EL CENTRO — Although it’s increased its testing for COVID-19, El Centro Regional Medical Center hasn’t seen an increase in the overall percentage of positive COVID patients.
Dr. Adolphe Edward, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, was proud to share this news during ECRMC’s COVID-19 Facebook Live video, on Friday.
The hospital continues to see that only 22 percent of its patients have tested positive for the virus.
As of Friday, 64 patients at ECRMC have tested positive for COVID, while 226 patients have tested negative.
“It’s good news, but we’ll have to see if we can maintain this trend,” ECRMC’s Chief Medical Officer Christian Tomaszewski said during the Facebook Live video.
During a city of El Centro special council meeting on Friday, Dr. Edward said that the hospital hopes to start to see these numbers start to decline next week.
“But we still have a week where I know the Easter holiday is providing us with kind of a little bit more than we anticipate,” Edward said during the meeting.
Previously, on April 17, ECRMC reported that it had seen 188 patients in relation to COVID-19 (40 positive, 138 negative, 10 pending).
The increase in testing at ECRMC is the result of a new protocol at the hospital, as the hospital will now be testing all patients who are being admitted into the hospital, Edward explained.
Dr. Tomaszewski explained that ECRMC has a limited number of tests, and the hospital is using those tests on the demographic that is going to make the most difference.
“That would be our most vulnerable patients: Those are the ones being admitted,” Tomaszewski said. “We want to make sure they’re safe, and we want to make sure that our current patients continue to be safe.”
Tomaszewski also took some time to explain that, as with any respiratory virus, COVID-19 will temporarily fade away as the summer heat arrives.
“We’re hoping as people spread out and the summer season comes along, we may see a reduction in the transmission of cases,” he said. “But it doesn’t mean it’s not going to come back in the winter, so we need to still do the physical distancing and the controlled measures.”
During the Facebook Live video, it was explained that the hospital will soon be back to normal operations after a small fire occurred Wednesday morning at the hospital.
The south wing and north wing were closed as a result of the fire, and 24 patients were relocated to other areas of the hospital.
The hospital has now reopened its south wing, and the north wing will be reopened this morning, Edward explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.