Pioneers sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

BRAWLEY – Pioneers Memorial Hospital District Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis on Tuesday provided the Brawley City Council with an update of how the hospital is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its efforts have included the conversion of several patients’ rooms and additional hospital space into negative air pressure rooms to isolate patients infected with the coronavirus.
During the previous weekend, the hospital had 11 converted negative air rooms occupied by infected individuals, a figure that Lewis told the council reflected an uptick in hospitalizations.
“The numbers have increased rather steadily,” he said during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday. “It was unexpected this last weekend to see the increase that we did.”
In anticipation of such a scenario, Pioneers had previously converted intensive care unit, emergency room, medical surgery and ultrasound services rooms into negative air rooms, in a process that Lewis characterized as well thought out.
He also told the council that previous models that projected the state would hit its peak of new cases in mid-April were premature and that an alternative date has not been determined.
“Nobody knows for sure when that will happen.” Lewis said, referring to a peak.
With talks ongoing about the possibility of lifting the state and county government’s shelter in place orders, hospital officials are also looking at protocols for resuming expanded operations.
Yet, plans to return to normal operations without the appropriate controls in place could prove problematic.
“There are still opportunities out there for this to resurge,” Lewis said.
Locally, the county has seen a slow but steady climb in the number of reported cases since the onset of the pandemic. It was not clear whether any new cases were reported over the weekend, since the county’s COVID-19 webpage was last updated Friday evening.
On Tuesday, Lewis disclosed that the hospital recently received a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the county and the state’s reserves and that another shipment is expected in the coming days from the hospital’s insurance provider.
The pending shipment is expected to boost the hospital’s current two-week PPE inventory by a few extra weeks. Any delay in the pending shipment would be cause for concern, he said
With the assistance of the county’s Emergency Operations Center and their counterparts in Riverside County, Pioneers was able to recently acquire five ventilators.
The added five supplement the 11 ventilators that the hospital already had on hand to treat the most complex cases of COVID-19, Lewis said.
In addition, Pioneers has another 14 units of bypass equipment that have been converted to ventilators, but which have limited functions. All told, the hospital has about 30 ventilators at its disposal, similar to El Centro Regional Medical Center’s inventory.
“We’re in good shape,” Lewis said.
Although its revenues have dropped by about 40 percent as a result of the pandemic, the district finds itself on better financial footing after the recent promise of emergency federal funds, Lewis said.
Of the approximate $40 billion that the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act initially allocated for hospitals nationwide, Pioneers is expecting to see a “couple million,” Lewis said.
The district also stands to receive additional funds from another $70 billion in CARES Act monies that are expected to be distributed to health care providers in the near future.
“That could be substantial help that will realistically assure that we’ll all recover from this,” Lewis said. “I think it will take that to make us close to whole.”
Statewide, hospitals have seen a $13 billion drop in revenues as a result of the pandemic, according to the California Hospital Association, he said.
