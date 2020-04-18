EL CENTRO – Even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Imperial County, local health and safety officials are looking ahead to create a roadmap for returning to some semblance of normal.
Speaking at a special meeting of the City Council Friday afternoon, El Centro Fire Chief Kenneth Herbert said discussions at the county Emergency Operations Center on how best to emerge from the pandemic crisis have been underway for at least a couple of weeks.
“As time moves forward, our planning efforts will as well,” he said.
The transition will not be immediate, nor will it be a full return to life as it was pre-coronavirus, he said.
“We’re looking for a measured approach which balances social, emotional and economic needs of our citizens while protecting health and welfare of the community as a whole,” Herbert said.
The template used will closely follow the one that Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined Tuesday.
It starts with identifying “trigger points” at which current restrictions can be relaxed or tightened within the community. One major trigger point will be the capacity of the local hospitals to handle patients, especially in terms of total available beds and intensive care units.
El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward reported to the council that ECRMC currently has 161 regular hospital beds and 12 intensive care unit beds. In the event of a surge in patients, it is prepared to increase those numbers to 225 and 26, respectively.
Other considerations in relaxing restrictions include the ability to continue protecting high risk patients from infection and the ability to build capacity to protect the health and welfare of the public.
One key point in making this happen, as outlined in the governor’s plan, will depend on the ability to expand testing, contact tracing, isolating patients and supporting those who are positive or exposed.
Councilwoman Cheryl Viegas-Walker asked Edward how close the state is to being able to test everyone who is symptomatic.
“We’re not ready to test everybody,” he responded. “We’re not even near (that) capacity.”
He pointed out that the United States has a population of 328 million, and that only 1 percent of the population has been tested so far.
“So we don’t understand the prevalence of the disease,” he said. “In order to wrap our arms around this, it’s going to take us a little bit longer.”
As of Friday, Imperial County had registered 155 positive tests for COVID-19 out of 1,123 total tests. Of those positive cases, 107 were still active, 45 were recovered and three had died.
