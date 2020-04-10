WINTERHAVEN – The Quechan Tribal Council recently issued an emergency stay-at-home order after being informed a member of its community tested positive for COVID-19.
The order was announced Tuesday and requires all tribal members to remain home and minimize public contact to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
The “temporary provision and restrictions” allow community members to leave their homes for essential needs, such as food and medications, according to the notice published on the Quechan Tribe’s website.
The notice also admonishes community members for ignoring the seriousness of the situation and contributing to the potential spread of COVID-19 by continuing to go out in the public.
“As more people go out in public, the greater the risk is for a massive health crisis for our community,” stated council President Jordan Joaquin in the notice. “We urge our tribal members to stay home to protect themselves and others, which will help our health care providers and our front line responders to take care of those who need urgent medical attention.”
The notice was addressed to the more than 3,200 members of the Fort Yuma-Quechan Reservation, which straddles both sides of the Colorado River near Yuma.
“We ask that you consider the health of our elders, and those at high-risk,” the notice stated. “We must do our best to remember COVID-19 is extremely dangerous for our elders, over 60, those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma).”
It was not clear whether tribal members were already following both the state and the county’s orders requiring residents to shelter in home and mandating the closing of non-essential businesses. An attempt to reach Joaquin for comment was unsuccessful.
Tribal lands are reportedly not subject to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order closing non-essential businesses and requiring that people stay home, according to media reports.
The notice further stated that the Quechan Tribal Council was developing protocols to allow businesses to continue operating during the crisis.
On March 27, the Tribal Council declared a state of emergency, which prompted the closing of its casino operations and the reduction of some tribal programs and facilities.
Previously, it had ordered the closure of the Quechan Senior Center, Quechan Headstart, as well as educational and daycare programs, the Quechan Tribe’s website stated.
The Fort Yuma Health Center had also deployed an outdoor tent to provide information about COVID-19 to the community, help further protect vulnerable members, and provide curbside service for prescription pickup and referral paperwork.
