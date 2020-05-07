Reopening of El Centro churches postponed

EL CENTRO — Faith-based assemblies here were scheduled to reopen Monday with physical distancing and other rules, although city officials on Wednesday announced a change of plans.
Instead, a new reopening date will be decided after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement today.
This was explained during a meeting between officials and local church leaders Wednesday morning inside Calvary Chapel Church here.
“What we are saying right now is, ‘Let’s slow down because we believe that things are going to change at the state level and that the county will align with that,” El Centro Fire Department Fire Chief Kenneth Herbert said during the meeting.
A new reopening date was the big announcement in the meeting. The announcement was followed by a discussion on how churches in the city should prepare for reopening.
On Friday. the city of El Centro unveiled a four-phase plan for reopening local businesses. The approval of that plan has been delayed, however.
Phase I of the plan, which would have taken effect Tuesday, would have allowed retail and commercial businesses in the city to accept online orders and provide curbside pickup service.
Phase II, which would have taken effect May 11, would have allowed faith-based assemblies, retail and commercial businesses, restaurants with dine-in and outside dining, the Aquatic Center, hair and nail salons, barber shops, and massage and tattoo shops to reopen.
Wednesday’s meeting was open to all faith-based leaders and organizations.
In attendance to represent the city was Chief Herbert, El Centro Police Department Chief Brian Johnson and Mayor Pro Tem Jason Jackson.
The Imperial County Public Information Officer Linsey Dale was also in attendance and spoke on behalf of the county.
During public comments, one church leader in attendance requested that local churches should not be categorized with concerts and sporting events.
“We neither fit in a financial bucket nor an entertainment bucket,” the leader said. “We’re not a mass gathering of entertainment. It is a spiritual necessity.”
Herbert, who was the main speaker at Wednesday’s meeting, agreed that maintaining social distancing is a lot easier to do in a church than at a concert or sporting event.
“There’s absolutely a difference from going to watch the Dodgers dominate a baseball game than coming to church,” Herbert said.
Furthermore, the fire chief advised faith leaders in attendance of safety measures that should be implemented at each church upon reopening.
Refraining from passing a collection basket, using multiple entry ways to avoid crowding, wearing face coverings, separating chairs and disinfecting surfaces were some of Herbert’s guidelines.
Herbert said he was confident local churches will follow these guidelines and likely take additional steps, as he’s already been called out to inspect some facilities — all of which have followed similar safety precautions.
He also noted the layout of chairs inside Calvary Chapel Church during Wednesday’s meeting.
All chairs were spread at least 7 feet apart from each other — an act that was done without Herbert’s guidance.
“It’s not that difficult to keep people 6 feet apart from each other when you have a coordinated effort to do so,” he said.
It was also suggested that churches make use of any overflow rooms they may have at their facilities and hold additional services in a day if necessary to accommodate attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.