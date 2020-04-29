Roadmap on community reopening coming soon

EL CENTRO — Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. at Tuesday’s board of supervisors’ meeting announced the county is working on plans for how and when the community will reopen, though he gave no indication on when that might be.
“We are working on a roadmap for reopening,” he said.
He stressed numerous departments and agencies will need to play a part in this occurring.
Rouhotas has already met with officials from other city municipalities to get their input and thoughts.
He said the county and health department needs to have the ability to prevent the virus from spreading, so opening up places like hospitals for elective surgeries is unlikely because the spread could be quicker than what it is right now.
Rouhotas said the county needs to take the roadmap policy to a larger group meeting to meet with vital departments before taking all of that information into consideration.
Some of the agencies that will play a role in creating the roadmap are city mayors, city managers, social and behavioral service departments, hospitals and clinics, chambers of commerce, the department of education higher learning, and the enforcement role with police officers and code enforcement.
“We need these professionals at the table,” he said.
He realizes there are a lot of businesses that want the reopening to begin sooner than later.
One gym owner asked the board to allow him to reopen his gym right away.
4:13 Fitness owner Terry "Deuce" Robertson said they have sent out letters to its members about social distancing and, if allowed to reopen, would not be allowing more than 50 people to work out at the gym at one time.
“You can’t look at this as just a gym,” he said, before calling it a mental-physical fitness need.
He said because of the size of the building and where the equipment is located the six-foot social distance guideline could easily be followed.
Robertson also pointed out everything from the water, soap and toilets run on sensors so those who go to this gym would not be taking away germs after using the facilities.
The supervisors were then shown a short video of the safety precautions that the gym staff said are already in place to keep members safe.
He added one in six people are able to maintain better health by exercising 30 to 40 minutes a day.
“We are asking you to open this facility to help people out,” he said.
Robertson and members of his staff think not having a gym to exercise results in alcohol abuse, increased crime rates, and a higher amount of suicides.
Liquor shop owners, he said, have told him their sales on alcohol alone has increased by 120 to 130 percent.
“We are just here to ask you to open us back up.”
Supervisor Chairman Luis Plancarte told them that in 10 minutes or so a plan on reopening was going to be presented, alluding to Rouhotas comments.
The request from the two members of 4:13 Fitness was made during public comments, so the board does not have to reply.
Only supervisors Ryan Kelley and Plancarte attended the meeting in person, while supervisors Ray Castillo, Mike Kelley and Jesus Eduardo Escobar attended the meeting telephonically.
