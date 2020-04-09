BRAWLEY — The County of Imperial has come under fire after its One-Stop Center here was closed due to “potential COVID-19 exposure” one or more employees.
The county announced the closure in a brief press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
“During this closure, the building will be properly sanitized prior to resuming operations at this site on Monday, April 13, 2020,” the release said, without elaboration.
It also provided phone numbers where the public could make appointments for Behavioral Health Services, Social Services, and Workforce and Economic Development Services.
The wording “potential exposure” caught the attention of one employee who said she tested positive for the virus.
“I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “If anyone that had any direct contact with me recently and you start feeling symptoms get checked effectively immediately.”
A former county employee said the local government is not telling the complete truth of the situation.
Claudia Camarena, who recently competed for the county’s District 2 Supervisor seat and who is a retired county program manager for special services, said she personally knows the employee who tested positive Wednesday and added the woman is very emotional.
The woman did not identify herself, and the county is not verifying that anyone tested positive at the Brawley One-Stop Center.
The woman posted on Facebook that she will be self-quarantined.
“I feel dirty that I exposed my coworkers while we were still working fully staffed until Friday when I last worked,” she wrote on Facebook.
So far, the woman said her parents, brother and husband are not showing any symptoms, but she added that does not mean they are not sick.
She said she is washing her hands constantly, wiping down surfaces with Clorox wipes and even wearing a mask.
“I am concerned that county management is not telling the truth,” Camarena said before adding she was told there were two positive cases, though the county has yet to verify there was even one.
Camarena said the One-Stop center was crowded with no safety measures or social distancing.
She said employees at the Brawley One-Stop Center told her they have repeatedly asked for protective gear, implementation of social distancing standards and skeleton crew schedules to no avail.
Camarena questioned why the county of Board of Supervisors took no action immediately rather than wait, and she said she is concerned the positive cases will probably be increasing because the county failed to act to protect the other 40 to 45 employees who work there.
“What is it going to take for the board to understand disaster service worker does not equal essential for all staff?” she said.
Camarena said it is irresponsible for management to allow this to happen.
In a letter addressed to county Human Resources and Risk Management Director Rodolfo Aguayo and Director of Public Health Janette Angulo, local union representatives echoed a similar sentiment.
Teamsters Local 542 business representatives Flavio Grijalva Jr. and Ruth Duarte said in the letter the union was placing the county on notice that it had “reached a point of No Confidence in the abilities and responsibilities” of Aguayo and Angulo.
Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 5 declaration of a state of emergency in California, the Teamsters had “reached out to the County of Imperial to address the health and safety concerns that were being expressed by the County employees represented by Local 542 and to establish guidelines, protocols and agreements to be put in place so as to minimize the exposure of both the public and the employees of the County of Imperial,” the union reps said.
“Unfortunately, the County of lmperial did not take these recommendations or requests seriously.”
The letter said county employees are entitled to know about their possible exposures in a timely and pro-active fashion.
“The County failed, on multiple times, to investigate quickly and inform staff in a timely and appropriate manner of their possible exposure,” Grijalva and Duarte said. “They also failed to timely disinfect appropriately and effectively, the areas and work stations where employees and the public had been exposed.”
The letter noted that Imperial County is obligated “like everyone else in the State to be constantly and consistently sanitizing and taking active measures to minimize exposure.”
Grijalva and Duarte continued that the county also failed to separate staff and maintain social distancing protocols.
“Instead of mandating a 50% reduction in office personnel, by establishing appropriate skeleton crews, the County chose to extend operational hours, that still has an overlap of majority of employees working in close contact to each other, they said. “To our knowledge, there has been no attempt to acquire additional equipment for personnel to telework from outside the office environment so that they can stay at home and social distance and still do the work of the County.”
The Board of Supervisors have the option to attend their meetings remotely, Camarena observed, even though “they are the essential ones as leaders of our county.”
She said leaders should be the last one standing and the first ones on the frontlines waging war.
“In this case, it appears our board is safe in shelter while employees are playing Russian roulette every day they show up for work,” she said.
Through Wednesday there had been 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Imperial County. Those include 17 recoveries and three deaths. The vast majority of those cases have been among working-age adults in the 18-49 (39 positive) and 50-64 (18 positive) age groups.
