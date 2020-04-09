School closures present other challenges for autistic students

CALEXICO — As of late, “I just want to stay home,” has been Michael Edward Martinez’s most common statement.
The 9-year-old Calexico resident just hasn’t seemed to want to leave his house since he learned that “coronas” are outside, Martinez’s father explained.
Like many other children with autism in Imperial County, Michael’s fear of the coronavirus has kept him indoors.
This fear, as well as COVID-19 closing all schools in the county for the remainder of the school year, has forced Michael to adjust to a change in schedule.
Parents and guardians around the county have been working with their autistic children to ease them into this new change of pace.
Jesus Angelo and Annette Martinez, Michael’s mother and father, have faith that their son will regain his outgoing personality once the COVID-19 pandemic eases away.
Once a certain schedule is in place, kids with autism often have a difficult time doing anything out of the norm.
Martinez, a student at Rockwood Elementary School here, typically used an iPad during class to complete school assignments.
Now that he’s at home with his school-issued iPad, he believes the device should only be used during school, not while he’s at home.
He also had some trouble in distinguishing the food he should eat at school versus food he should eat at home.
He initially refused to drink the small milk cartons provided with the free breakfasts and lunches provided by Calexico Unified School District at home, as he believes only gallon milk from the refrigerator should be consumed at home.
However, with the help of his parents, Michael was able to adjust to the changes in rules. He is now able to drink from the milk cartons and use an iPad for schoolwork at home without stress.
Along with assignments on the iPad, Michael also receives homework packets to complete from his teachers.
The boy spends an hour each day doing school work. His father said he has found that Michael is best able to complete his homework while eating lunch at the table.
“It kind of keeps him focused as he’s eating,” Jesus said of his son. “Because his attention span, it’s not there. We gotta move on from one subject to another one.”
It hasn’t been all work and no play for Michael.
Each afternoon, he and his mom take the family dog out for a walk. Michael will also spend some time each day playing in the front lawn of his home.
He likes being active. He plays on a baseball team with friends and recently started competing with the local Special Olympics swim team.
The swimmers practice every Sunday at the El Centro Aquatic Center, and were scheduled to have their first meet April 4.
However, due to the statewide COVID-19 closures and precautions, sports have been non-existent in Martinez’s life recently.
He was also set to have a party for his 10th birthday on Saturday at the Aquatic Center.
Jesus noticed that all of this recent time indoors has turned Michael into something of a homebody.
“I think him being more at home is changing him from ‘Oh, let’s go outside,’ to ‘No, I want to stay in my room,’” Jesus said. “We used to be all over the place. He had no issues. He would never say, ‘Oh, I just want to stay home.’ Hopefully, when all this goes down, I think he’ll be able to jump right back into it.”
Jesus has yet to tell Michael that school has been closed for the rest of the school year.
On the other hand Joshua Silver is well aware that he won’t be walking alongside his classmates in a graduation ceremony come June.
The 18-year-old Brawley resident is about to finish his senior year at Brawley Union High School.
However, like the other students in BUHS’ Class of 2020, he’ll be completing his high school career at home.
“It’s a little tough,” he said.
Silver’s first week home was especially difficult for him, Rosanne Silver, Joshua’s mother, explained.
“He looks forward to things and doesn’t do well when things get changed,” Rosanne said of her son.
Along with competing in the Special Olympics swim team and the Challenger Little League baseball team, the BUHS senior was looking forward to swimming for his school this upcoming season.
Rosanne noted that socialization is a thing that a lot of kids with autism lack, meaning that the interaction from competing on these teams, as well as being at school, was especially important to Joshua.
There is one benefit, however, that comes with working from home: no distractions.
Gone is the commotion that comes with classmates being present; there is now nothing to take Joshua’s attention away from his MacBook as he completes assignments at his dining room table.
Through an application called Google Classroom, Joshua receives assignments from his six classes, including civics, world history, English, and strength and conditioning.
For strength and conditioning class, he’s assigned a workout routine for the week. No webcam is needed; he simply has to type up a written response that he completed the workout each day.
“It’s all in good faith,” his mom said.
As there are no distractions calling for his attention, Rosanne said Joshua often gets all his schoolwork done within an hour.
This means he has had plenty of time to do what he loves: jumping on his backyard trampoline, playing basketball in front of his house and watching WWE wrestling on television.
“I like school being out,” Silver said. “I’ve been doing my homework and just jumping on the trampoline.”
The county Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) and Autism Support of Imperial County will be hosting weekly online meetings to provide information and resources for parents with children with autism.
The first meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday through the program Zoom.
The monthly in-person meetings that ASIC held served as great opportunities for kids to practice socializing, ASIC President James Gonzalez explained.
For now, the support group is focusing on hosting online meetings with SELPA and Imperial County Office of Education to provide local parents with information and resources.
“Some topics will be behaviors, social narratives, video modeling and different types of topics so that way parents know what to do,” Gonzalez said. “We know parents have questions, and we’re working really hard to get them answers.”
Gonzalez said ASIC is even working to obtain more information for adults with autism and the kinds of services that are available for them.
COVID-19 has cancelled all the events that ASIC has had planned for this month.
“I mean, this is Autism Awareness Month,” Gonzalez said. “April is our go-to month. April 2 was World Autism Awareness Day, and there wasn’t much we could do.”
The annual Steven Hilfiker high school baseball game, an Easter Egg hunt, a bowling outing with first responders and dance classes were among the ASIC events that were cancelled.
“People with autism like to do things on their own,” Gonzalez said. “Health-wise, that isn’t good for them, so we try to do events that get you out and moving.”
With the statewide order of social distancing in place, online meetings serve as the only option for ASIC in the foreseeable future.
“We are trying our best to adjust to the situation and go forward with what we need to do,” Gonzalez said.
Local officials haven’t let Autism Awareness Month go totally by the wayside, however.
On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors and the Brawley City Council both approved their own proclamations that recognize April as Autism Awareness Month.
The Westmorland City Council approved its Autism Awareness Month proclamation on April 1.
Blue light bulbs were even added to Westmorland City Hall in observation of World Autism Awareness Day’s tagline, “Light it up Blue”.
On April 15, the Imperial City Council will approve its own proclamation to recognize Autism Awareness Month.
Stepping up to ensure that the month gets attention has been ASIC board member Gloria Brambila.
For the past four years, the Westmorland resident has approached different city councils around the county with the idea of having a proclamation for Autism Awareness Month.
In 2017, 2018 and this year, she led the effort for the county Board of Supervisors’ proclamation. To Brambila’s knowledge, 2017 was the first time the board had approved such a proclamation.
She’s chosen for ASIC to be recognized in each proclamation.
“I really appreciate the work that she does to do that,” Gonzalez said of Brambila, whose 7-year-old son, Matthew, is autistic. “It’s just an honor to receive that kind of recognition from each city, from the Board of Supervisors and any of our leaders in our community that recognize us.”
