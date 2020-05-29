EL CENTRO — Pastors of some of the Valley’s larger church congregations say new county and state guidelines that would allow faith-based organizations to resume services on a limited basis are too restrictive to be workable, so they are going to remain closed for now.
The biggest sticking point is the 100 limit of congregants per service even though the bigger churches have several hundred churchgoers every Sunday.
Imperial Faith Assembly Pastor Dan Bruce announced after meeting with church leaders that their service would remain online.
He pointed out it takes about 25 people to put on a church service, so the number of congregants that could attend the service would be down to 75 people. Before the pandemic the congregations were between 500 and 600 people, he said.
He said one stumbling block was how the church would contact its members and determine who could attend the service. If they showed up for a service that already reached the capacity, would they come back later?
Even with that there would have to be seven separate services, which Bruce said is not remotely possible.
But the capacity size is just one of the restrictive items the churches have to follow.
In an open letter to church membership that was posted on Facebook, Ed Sempsrott, senior pastor of First Christian Church of El Centro explained: “We were given a 13-page book with the state’s requirements, and then the county added another layer of directives and took some suggestions and turned them into mandates, with the caveat that if we want to reopen, we would have to have the county inspect our facility and approve our plan.”
Sempsrott said the church had been getting contradictory and inconsistent information from city and county officials for weeks, and the church was waiting to move forward until the two parties could agree on a direction.
“Needless to say, it has been frustrating and chaotic for us and for you,” he told church members. “At time we do not know who or what to believe, because it changes every other day.”
Sempsrott also noted the county’s restriction on singing and Sunday school. “No children’s ministry is allowed, even though we can have those same children in our preschool M-F all day,” he said.
“They said we can’t have any singing or group prayers (and other things like communion and baptisms),” said First Assembly’s Bruce. “They just eliminated everything we do.”
He added: “If you have a mask on with a 6-foot barrier there is an overkill to say no singing.”
Bruce said no medium or large church will be able to abide by the 13 pages of guidelines that have to be met to reopen.
“It’s a real problem,” he said. “The guidelines are too strict.”
First Christian’s Sempsrott reached the same conclusion in his letter: “I’m sorry to say that the new rules and guidelines are so restrictive that we could not effectively open and meet the needs of the church.”
Nevertheless, he said FCC is not remaining closed strictly because of government regulations. “We are staying closed to protect everyone’s health until this virus flat lines in the Valley.”
Bruce said smaller churches might have an easier time adhering to the guidelines. He added he understands the situation the county and state is faced with in trying to stop the surge of the virus.
However, he questioned why retail stores that were allowed to reopen have less restrictive regulations on the number of customers, as those are based on the size of their stores.
Bruce said the church isn’t questioning the reality of the pandemic, but he feels they can do a better job managing it than big-box stores.
“We can handle it,” he said. “We have sanitizers, temperature thermometers and masks. We are ready to roll.”
Before seeing the guidelines, Bruce said that after hearing remarks from the president and governor, he thought all churches would be allowed to reopen, but the restrictions make that impossible.
Fr. Mark Edney, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Mary Catholic churches in El Centro, said the bishop of the Diocese of San Diego decided the two churches would not open until June 27-28 because of the county’s continuing increase in COVID-19 cases and the 100 church member limit per mass.
“Some of our parishioners are really concerned about this (virus),” Edney said, adding that the truth of the matter is not much is known about this disease or the speed of the infection.
“It was not an easy decision for the bishop to make,” Edney said. He added the church is constantly reviewing guidelines and metrics as they change.
Christ Community Church Pastor Walter Colace said his church is waiting, too.
“We are not ready because of the limits of people being allowed,” he said. “We are putting guidelines in place. It’s a day-by-day situation for us.”
Like his fellow pastors, Colace said the primary reason for not reopening right away was the spike in positive cases.
“We decided we were not going to gather anyway,” he said.
Still, he said, churches are safer than retail stores because the congregants know and look out for each other. He also said he believes the capacity for churches should have been 25 percent of the seating capacity instead of the arbitrary 100 number.
He said the church is much more than a building to meet.
“Our church never stopped,” Colace said. “They kept moving forward. It’s the people, and while the building is important, it is not the church.”
Colace knows there will be other churches having services this weekend and said he is excited for them.
He said what is a little interesting is the churches never had to stop providing services, but chose to protect against the outbreak of COVID-19.
Several other churches will be open for services this Sunday or will be preparing to resume them.
New Destiny Christian Center Pastor Thomas Alvarez announced his El Centro church will have a service on Wednesday and another two on Sunday,
To prevent too many persons from attending one particular service, the church is using its Bible study classes across the Valley to schedule times.
Alvarez said New Destiny will follow all the guidelines like taking temperatures at the doors, facial coverings and enforcing social distancing of 6 feet.
The first service in the reopening will occur June 7, Alvarez said. He added that with social distances and face masks being enforced, it will be a lot different.
“I have never had a service like this one before,” he said.
He also questioned why retail stores are being treated differently.
“They will be more safe in church than they will be in either Costco or Walmart,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.