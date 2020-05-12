Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 91F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High near 90F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.