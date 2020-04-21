LOS ANGELES – Preliminary results of a study announced Monday support a suspicion that public health officials have had for a while regarding COVID-19: Infections from the new coronavirus may be far more widespread than previously known.
The collaborative study between the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was conducted April 10-11 and is based on antibody testing of representative samples of adults in the county.
Early results indicate 4.1 percent of the county’s adult population of 8 million has antibodies to the virus. When adjusted for margin of error, the infection rate ranged from 2.8 percent to 5.6 percent, or about 220,000 to 440,000 adults.
That compares to an actual number of confirmed cases approaching 14,000 as of Monday evening. The number of COVID-related deaths in the county has surpassed 600.
If the study’s results prove correct, then the death rate for the virus would be much lower than the official counts in Los Angeles County have indicated.
Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday said it’s still too soon to say how these data may factor into decisions about emerging from state and county public health orders.
“These are early data, and this is exactly what’s being discussed at all levels of government,” he said. “The CDC and the states are gathering data on a larger scale to help us make these decisions. Once we get valid serology tests, they will used as part of our decision-making process. We’ve known that asymptomatic and mild cases occur, but we need to measure these as part of our strategy to decide where we are in the epidemic and what next steps should be taken.”
The study, which was criticized by some outside experts, follows other research that has suggested more people have had coronavirus than previously determined through testing — many without symptoms or without feeling ill enough to seek a test. But it also means that more people have been silent carriers of the virus that has killed more than 1,200 people in California.
“We haven’t known the true extent of COVID-19 infections in our community because we have only tested people with symptoms, and the availability of tests has been limited,” said lead investigator Neeraj Sood, a USC professor of public policy at USC Price School for Public Policy and senior fellow at USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics. “The estimates also suggest that we might have to recalibrate disease prediction models and rethink public health strategies.”
The results have important implications for public health efforts to control the local epidemic, officials said.
“These results indicate that many persons may have been unknowingly infected and at risk of transmitting the virus to others,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. “These findings underscore the importance of expanded polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to diagnose those with infection so they can be isolated and quarantined, while also maintaining the broad social distancing interventions.”
An antibody test is helpful for identifying past infection, officials say, but a PCR test, which detects viral genetic material, is required to diagnose current infection.
The USC-Los Angeles County study is ongoing and further antibody testing will be conducted over time.
“Though the results indicate a lower risk of death among those with infection than was previously thought, the number of COVID-related deaths each day continues to mount, highlighting the need for continued vigorous prevention and control efforts,” said Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer at L.A. County Department of Public Health and co-lead on the study.
The study’s results have not yet been peer reviewed by other scientists. The researchers plan to test new groups of participants every few weeks in coming months to gauge the pandemic’s trajectory in the region.
Associated Press contributed to this story.
