Sunflower teacher Marilyn McAlister shows how she makes it work

IMPERIAL — In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Marilyn McAlister’s Sunflower Elementary School sixth-grade students provided different views on the impacts virtual education has had on them and their education.
McAlister is considered by many to be above the curve when it comes to providing virtual education to her students and has even been holding online workshops for other teachers who are looking for more information.
In fact, she and fellow teacher Jessica Ortega put on a Google classroom where 95 teachers have subscribed.
“She (McAlister) is an expert with numerous technology apps,” said third-grade Cross Elementary teacher Heather Caldwell.
McAlister uses Zoom, Nearpod and Google Docs in her virtual classroom and has been teaching with Google for the last five years.
Nearpod is a student engagement platform that allows McAlister to package her lessons and make them interactive so that students can write, draw, collaborate, watch videos, take polls and more.
McAlister said Nearpod also can be used to take students on virtual field trips to locations like the Grand Canyon, the Taj Mahal and the Washington Monument.
She said Nearpod allows her to create experiences that are customized to her content and students.
“Nearpod is hands down my favorite educational technology tool,” she said.
While McAlister also uses Zoom, she said she realizes it not as secure as other apps.
She uses two computers, one so she can see the students and the other one so she can see what the students see.
When she contacts parents she uses Class Dojo which is a closed community with parents that protects the privacy of both parties.
She even told her students that she has told a few parents to check on the work their children are doing.
“For me, the one thing I try to keep is the regular structure,” she said.
In McAlister’s virtual class, students log on shortly before 10 a.m. every school day.
Student Alan Navarro loves the school day starting two hours later and it being at home.
“I like virtual school more because it gives me more time to get ready,” Navarro said. “I can get more sleep and energy, and I have more time (to be) with my family.”
At 10 a.m., McAlister leads her students in the Pledge of Allegiance by holding a chrome book in front of her and a U.S. Flag hanging on a wall in her house in the background.
As 10 a.m. approached on Tuesday, McAlister observed that even after 27 years of teaching she still gets nervous before the beginning of each school day, whether that be in a brick and mortar school or through technology.
After she allows students in the waiting room onto the site and the Pledge of Allegiance is recited, she walks students through what she calls a check-in to ensure they are doing OK.
Twenty-six of her 32 students attended Tuesday’s morning virtual school session.
The check-in traits are social, mental, emotional and physical well-being, which McAlister said is even more important in a world where stay-at-home orders have become the rule.
She played a video for students that focused on how an act of kindness affects others. She then quizzed them on what they took away from it.
She then had her students draw a character like the Super Girl symbol, Frosty the Snowman or Mickey Mouse and then asked them to draw a photo of an activity. For instance, one of her students drew a photo of a bike.
She also outlined their plans for the day, including close reading, animated math lessons and thinking centrally.
At the end of the 10 a.m. lesson, she told the students how proud she was of all of them, and she displayed that message to them on Zoom as well.
At 11:30, McAllister was back in contact with her class to answer questions on the weekly assignments that were loaded onto Google Docs.
Student Carly Chapin said the virtual school could be more difficult for students who do not like using all of this technology.
“Some kids are still adjusting to it,” Chapin said, but added it is not something they have never used before.
“It’s not that difficult because we have used it a lot,” she added, whereupon McAlister nodded in agreement.
“It will take some time for them to get used to it,” Chapin said.
Student Alyah Castrejon said virtual school also gives her more time to spend with her family, as she had soccer practice after school causing her to not see her Dad as much as she wants since he works nights.
Castrejon said she also has time now to take care of her baby brother.
Julian Beltran, whose favorite sport is football, said having no sports of any kind is something he really misses.
He said he would sit down with his Dad to watch sports, and he misses participating as well.
“It make me feel calm (when playing sports),” he said. “It’s just hard.”
Some of the students are doing what they can to keep in touch with friends even if that cannot see them in person.
“Meeting my friends is pretty hard right now,” said Esteban Trujillo, who added that he uses PlayStation to talk to and message friends.
Kassandra Valenzuela urged other students to keep their heads up amid all the emotions this pandemic is causing and to still be active.
Joselynn Gavina also thinks other students need to be active and remember that things are going to get better.
“Some kids don’t have things, so like the stuff around you,” Gavina said.
Zoe Baxter said she likes school in all formats, but said virtual school is teaching students about themselves.
“I have a more flexible schedule, and I kind of like it,” she said. “It’s cool to see (and use) all the tools. I really like our morning session.”
