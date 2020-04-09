Superior Court, union reach staffing agreement

EL CENTRO – The county Superior Court and the union representing many of its workers recently reached an agreement to reduce staffing levels to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
The agreement between Presiding Judge L. Brooks Anderholt and the Service Employees International Union Local 221 allows for minimum staffing and for employees to work on a rotating basis.
It went into effect Monday and was reached after the union continued to express concern to Anderholt about all of its members being required to work onsite amid the ongoing pandemic.
The agreement was hailed by SEIU Local 221 President David Garcias, for striking a balance between justice and protecting the health and safety of courthouse employees, jurors, inmates and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The agreement) will limit the number of people and their potential exposure but keep vital services available,” Garcias said in a written statement.
The two-page side letter of agreement also calls for employees who report to work to be provided, to the greatest extent possible, personal protective equipment (PPE) and training on how to use it.
Employees not called into work will be granted paid administrative leave, while those who are unable to report to work will use accrued leave. Emergency paid leave may also be available for work absences related to COVID-19, the agreement stated.
The SEIU Local 221 represents about 100 court employees, which includes its clerical and technical staff and court reporters. The terms of agreement expire May 31, if parties choose not to extend it.
Anderholt also retains the discretion to suspend the agreement in advance, providing he presents the union with a five-day notice.
Though the court had previously adopted limited operations and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures, those precautionary measures did not appear to fully appease the courthouse employees’ concerns.
Their lingering concern was made evident in a cease and desist letter an attorney representing the union sent Anderholt on March 31, a day before court proceedings were to resume on a limited basis. The letter called on the court to determine new minimum staffing levels, and for allowing as many employees as possible to work from home.
On behalf of the court employees, Sen. Ben Hueso and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia also sent Anderholt a joint letter on March 31 requesting information about the court’s planned operations, its precautionary health and safety measures and whether PPE would be provided to employees upon the court’s planned April 1 resumption of limited proceedings.
A second letter Anderholt received from the state representatives on Monday reiterated the court employees’ concerns, and particularly their unease with not everyone being able to follow social distancing guidelines while working onsite.
The letter further noted that 53 of the state’s 58 trial courts, the state Supreme Court and all appellate districts were limiting their operations to essential matters, and in the case of Napa and Butte, were deploying employees on a partial or rotating basis.
Anderholt had responded to Hueso and Garcia’s initial letter and on Tuesday was in the process of responding to the second letter received, a court official reported.
Previously, Anderholt had effectively shuttered most court operations for more than a week, then ordered their resumption April 1, with limited hearings being held in some of the court’s larger courtrooms where social distancing guidelines could be followed.
Today, video conferencing has become the norm for parties, including judges, public and private counsel and in-custody defendants.
The Brawley and Winterhaven courthouses remain closed until further notice, while traffic, civil, misdemeanor, probate, family law and support cases have been continued beyond April 17.
