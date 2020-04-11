Taskforce helping local small businesses affected by COVID-19

BRAWLEY — Local business leaders have teamed up to form a taskforce to provide help to small business owners who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Formed April 1, the Imperial Valley Business Recovery Taskforce continues to provide resources available locally for impacted businesses, including information on small business financing options, application assistance and local and federal resources.
The taskforce is made up of representatives from the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp.; Imperial Valley Joint Chambers of Commerce; Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center; the Brawley, Imperial and El Centro chambers of commerce; Valley Solutions Group, and the Imperial Regional Alliance Inc.
As part of its counseling and support services, IVBRT held its first live webinar at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The webinar was presented for free on Facebook.
The webinar discussed two recently released federal programs — the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — and how local owners could apply.
The webinar was presented by Brawley Chamber Chief Executive Officer Katie Luna, IVEDC’s Vice President of Business Services Sean Wilcock and IVSBDC director Meredith Garcia Obeso.
The webinar explained that anybody who has 500 employees or fewer is eligible to apply for either program. Non-profit organizations are also eligible.
In some cases, businesses in certain industries with more than 500 employees are also eligible.
All local small-business owners can apply for both programs and are encouraged to do so, as there’s no application fee or credit check required for either one.
It was also recommended that owners apply right away, as business owners from around the nation will also be applying at this time.
There’s no requirement for collateral to apply for the PPP; however, there is a requirement to have collateral above $25,000 to apply for the EIDL.
The EIDL is a loan to support business owners to meet their financial obligations, such as expenses and rent, during this emergency time.
The PPP is designed to encourage employers not to lay off their employees and to maintain their workforce that is currently in place.
One can apply directly online for EIDL. A PPP loan must be sought through a local lender.
Should a business be approved for both programs, it cannot use EIDL funds for the same purpose for which PPP funds are being used.
For example, if a business is using EIDL to pay for payroll, it cannot turn around and use PPP for payroll also.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan
A business owner can apply online for the EIDL at covid19relief.sba.gov
The application process takes about 20 minutes, and requires only basic information about the business.
One can apply for up to $2 million for an EIDL loan. Funding comes from the U.S. Treasury.
Interest rates can be as high as 3.75 percent for companies and 2.75 percent for non-profits.
Agricultural companies are not eligible for EIDL, but they are eligible for PPP.
The loan term can be as long as 30 years.
Deferral on payments is available. During the application process, one can choose to apply for up to $10,000 in advance.
To be eligible for the advance, an evaluation is done based on the business’s income, operation costs and number of employees. If eligible, the advance will be released in three days.
Paycheck Protection Program
While the PPP is designed to maintain a business’s current workforce, it can also be used retroactively to bring back employees who have been laid off due to COVID-19.
An applicant must go through a local lender and fill out an SBA Forum 2483.
One can determine how much a business is eligible to receive through PPP by calculating monthly payroll costs, including all benefits, and multiplying that number by 2.5 (reflecting what a business would need to meet payroll for 2.5 months.
The cap on the loan amount for PPP is $10 million. A benefit that the local lender has in issuing a PPP loan is that SBA has put a 100 percent guarantee behind each loan, Wilcock explained during the webinar.
This eliminates the bank’s risk and brings the interest rate down to 0.5 percent.
A deferral can be granted for the first payment. Also, for those who qualify, the loan can be forgiven — essentially making it a grant.
Seventy-five percent of the loan has to be used for a business’s payroll. The other 25 percent can go toward rent, utilities or other expenses.
In order to get a head start in the application process, applicants are encouraged to download a copy of Form 2483 and fill it out beforehand. The forum can be found on SBA’s official website.
On its website, www.ivbizrecovery.com, IVBRTF has put together a list of local lenders that are participating in the PPP program.
“Our list is actually more encompassing than the SBA list, so I don’t want you to go to the SBA list,” Wilcock said during the webinar. “You’re only going to see like two or three banks listed on there, and there’s a lot more local banks in our community that are offering this program.”
Beyond loans
During the webinar, Luna suggested to small-business owners that they should seek ways to cut back costs.
That can be done, she explained, by looking into how they can postpone any debt payments. It could also be done by holding off any services that are not essential at the moment.
Luna mentioned that, for example, the Brawley Chamber office has put a stop to its water refilling and shredding services, as no one is currently using the office.
“See where you can put a hold on services so you’re not incurring additional services during this period of time,” she said. “It’s going to be difficult. It’s going to be a long road ahead for a lot of us, but I just want to give hope and courage to the business owners that are out there. Just hang on as long as you can. We’re going to get through this.”
For those currently with a business loan, Wilcock suggested to look looking into whether they can defer their payments.
Wilcock said business owners with an SBA 7A or 504 loan can have their payments deferred up to 12 months.
Wilcock works with Obeso at IVSBDC. He mentioned that he and Obeso have had face-to-face meetings with plenty of local small-business owners recently.
“I’ll tell you what, there’s a lot of crying business owners out there, so it’s really hard to see this going on.” he said. “We really feel for you that are out there in the community trying to keep your business up and running. We know it’s tough.”
The task force plans to hold another free Facebook Live webinar within the next two weeks regarding workforce resources that are currently available to employers.
