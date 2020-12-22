Tonic for the troops

Imperial County hospitals began administering doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday.
The county allocated 475 doses to El Centro Regional Medical Center and 330 to PMH.
Pioneer’s Dr. Michael Krutzik (left), an intensivist and the Imperial County’s only critical care pulmonologist, was the first to receive the vaccine on Monday afternoon along with four other highest risk personnel.
Among those four was Dr. Matthew Nolan (right), an emergency room physician.
COURTESY PHOTOS PIONEERS MEMORIAL HEALTCARE DISTRICT
