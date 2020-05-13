Valley Briefs: 13th COVID death confirmed

COUNTY
The Imperial County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard’s most recent update included another fatality, raising the number of local deaths attributable to the disease to 13.
It was not confirmed whether this new victim was the same one reported in Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs for Sunday. The logs reported that a 54-year-old male COVID patient had died at El Centro Regional Medical Center at 6:15 a.m. That reported death was not reflected in Monday evening’s dashboard update.
Through Tuesday, there were 603 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Imperial County. Of those, 298 were still active, and 292 patients had recovered. There have been 4,487 tests administered so far, and 3,884 of the results have come back as negative for the disease.
Task force launches survey
The Imperial Valley Business Recovery Task Force has put together a business impact survey to help address business needs in Imperial County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To complete the online survey go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VPM7KZX
CALEXICO
Structure fire reported
A structure fire was reported at about 9 p.m. Monday near Highway 98 and Brockman Road, the county Sheriff’s Office call logs stated.
Two arrested for stolen checks
The Calexico Police Officers Association on Tuesday announced the arrests of a motorist and his passenger, after several stolen checks, credit cards, fake bills and suspected cocaine was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers are still investigating the incident.
HOLTVILLE
Car reported in canal
A vehicle reportedly went into a canal at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday near Interstate 8 and Bonds Corner Road, the county Sheriff’s Office call logs stated.
SAN DIEGO
Law enforcement officials recognized
U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer on Monday recognized the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement in San Diego and Imperial counties in honor of National Police Week.
Each year, during National Police Week, the nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment in keeping communities safe.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and devotion to the communities they serve. As of Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Police reports that 92 law enforcement officers have died from COVID-19 nationwide, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.
“Our police officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect all of us,” Brewer said in a written statement. “The members of this profession not only face typical daily challenges, which can be harrowing, but now they face the added danger and stress of policing in the face of a global pandemic.”
The FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted Program reported that 89 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents nationwide in 2019, the press release stated.
The names of all fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read on Wednesday, during a virtual candlelight vigil.
The vigil will be livestreamed to the public at 8 p.m. EDT. To view this free online event, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF
