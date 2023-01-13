CALEXICO – The Calexico Police Officers Association posted that on January 8, officers pulled over a bicyclist on the 500 block of Paulin Avenue in Calexico. The bicyclist was identified as Alfred Rivera, a 33-year-old convicted felon.
According to the post, Rivera initially stopped for officers, but then fled when officers attempted to check him for weapons. As he ran through a residential area he discarded a handgun, per the post. He was apprehended soon afterward and the handgun was recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.