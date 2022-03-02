CPD releases body-cam footage of bus stop shooting

This screenshot is from body-cam footage the Calexico Police Department released Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting that took place June 14, 2021, at Third Street and Paulin Avenue. Calexico resident Manuel Rojas Barajas, 65, was killed in the incident. COURTESY PHOTO
CALEXICO — Body-cam footage released Tuesday from a fatal officer-involved shooting on June 14, 2021, indicates the incident leading to 65-year-old Manuel Rojas Barajas’ death escalated very quickly, although the city’s Police Department it is not ready to say whether it needed to.
Calexico Police responded to a 911 call about 6:11 p.m. reporting that two men were engaged in an argument at the bus stop at Third Street and Paulin Avenue. The caller, who spoke in Spanish, said that one of the men, later identified as Barajas, was armed with a knife and was threatening the other man. She said she and her husband had been waiting at the stop and left because the argument had turned “ugly.”
