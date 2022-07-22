CALEXICO – The Calexico Police Department is in search of a driver and his vehicle wanted for the theft of a trailer and construction equipment. The agency shared pictures of the suspect and a vehicle on the Calexico Police Officers Association social media on Tuesday. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Calexico Police Department, at 760-768-2140, refer to case number C22-08797.

