CALEXICO – The Calexico Police Department visited Camarena Memorial Library last week to offer a safety presentation. The community learned more about bicycle safety, stranger danger, and other topics that were also resourceful for kids in the city. The library thanked Javier Moreno, Calexico mayor, and Esperanza Colio Warren, city manager, for their participation and for donating bicycle registrations to children in attendance.
CPD visits Camarena Memorial to give the community a safety presentation
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Right Now
85°
Clear
- Humidity: 67%
- Cloud Coverage: 30%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 11
- Sunrise: 05:48:06 AM
- Sunset: 07:48:39 PM
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 113F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few passing clouds. High near 115F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect held in murder of Brawley man
- NAF concedes injuries, damage from Blue Angels incident
- Storm warning: IID, farmers face tough decisions amid drought
- Planned county water summit ignites spat
- VALLEY BRIEFS: City notifies about pool closure
- VALLEY BRIEFS: City of El Centro announces outdoor water restrictions
- Deja incendio daños totales en Calexico
- Pathways to Success Expo brings employment opportunities for job seekers
- COUNTY BRIEFS
- Paused Highway 98 project causes worry for local businesses
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.