CRCD Casino Night raises thousands for cancer patients
Master of Ceremonies Darrell W. Pechtl raffles off an item during CRCD’s Casino Night Gala on Saturday at Barbara Worth County Club in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — High rollers with a philanthropic bent gathered at the Barbara Worth Country Club Saturday night for the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert’s annual Casino Night Gala.

With games like blackjack, Texas hold em and roulette, there was plenty of activity for guests to enjoy, and plenty showed up to do just that, as CRCD’s third gala enjoyed its largest turnout ever.

