Crew searches for possible victims in hotel fire
Rescuers searched the wreckage of the Mayan Hotel in El Centro Wednesday after human cadaver dogs alerted to the possible presence of human remains. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

El CENTRO – After a pair of human cadaver dogs alerted to the possible presence of human remains, a rescue team that included city firefighters and one or more agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spent most of Wednesday searching for victims at the burned-out site of the Mayan Hotel.

El Centro Fire Battalion Chief Cedric Ceseña said the city reached out to the Orange County Fire Authority to ask for the use of cadaver dogs to search for bodies in the building.

