Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.