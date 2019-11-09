Brawley mother jailed for child’s death

Tania Berenice Martinez-Ramirez. PHOTO COURTESY ICSO

BRAWLEY — A 23-year-old Brawley woman was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of her 19-month-old daughter, the Brawley Police Department reported.

Tania Martinez was booked into county jail for involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into the incident at a residence in the 200 block of West E Street, the Brawley Police Department reported.

