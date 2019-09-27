ECPD identifies burned body

Raul Esparza

EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Department announced Thursday it has identified Raul Esparza, 30, of El Centro, as the man whose body was discovered last week inside a burning trash can behind businesses in the 900 block of Second Street.

Due to the circumstances previously known and details revealed in the autopsy, police confirmed Esparza’s death was an intentional act, and the case is officially being investigated as a murder.

