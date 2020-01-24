El Centro officer charged with assault

Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado

EL CENTRO — The county District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed two felony charges against the 28-year-old El Centro police officer arrested for assault on Jan. 3 in Imperial.

Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado is facing a count of false imprisonment as well as one count of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury, the complaint stated.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.