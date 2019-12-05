EL CENTRO — City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects who took part in a “brazen” daylight shooting Tuesday afternoon that left an El Centro man injured.

The incident occurred about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Fifth Street and resulted in a 41-year-old El Centro man being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, El Centro Police Department reported.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.