Fernandez accepts plea deal on DUI
Rosie Fernandez

EL CENTRO — About eight months after being accused of a hit and run and six months after being charged with driving under the influence in another accident, Calexico Councilwoman Rosie Fernandez pleaded guilty Monday to a single charge of driving under the influence with an enhancement for having a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher.

The hit-and-run charges were dismissed through the Harvey waiver rule, though, under this rule, the court has the right to consider the dismissed charges during sentencing.

