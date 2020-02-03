Holtville man guilty of deputy’s assault

Alex Padilla

EL CENTRO – A jury on Tuesday convicted a Holtville man of the Nov. 28, 2018, assault of a county Sheriff’s Office deputy in Holtville, as well as several other charges.

After deliberating for about two days, the jury did not find Alex Padilla guilty of the willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer, and theft of a law enforcement vehicle.

