EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School District and the El Centro Police Department are investigating an incident involving a Southwest High student who reportedly took a picture of himself while holding a BB gun.

Authorities suspect the photo was taken in a restroom on campus, but they do not know the exact day or precise location of the restroom, CUHSD Superintendent Ward Andrus said in an email.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

