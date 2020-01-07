A 40-year-old Imperial man was arrested for attempted murder at 8:30 p.m. Sunday by Imperial police at an undisclosed location, the county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.

Luis C. Ruelas was also booked into county jail for corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, making criminal threats, cruelty to a child and damaging a wireless device, the county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

