Flowers, candles and crucifixes mark the site near Holtville where a March 2021 crash killed 12 migrants and the man driving the vehicle transporting them. FILE PHOTo

SAN DIEGO – The federal criminal case remains unsettled against the Mexicali man charged with coordinating the smuggling operation that resulted in a 2021 crash near Holtville that killed 13, a federal source said Wednesday.

Jose Cruz Noguez, 47 at the time of his arrest, has a status hearing scheduled for July 15 here before U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo, said Cindy Cipriani, a U.S. Attorney’s office spokesperson. She emailed a copy of court minutes.

