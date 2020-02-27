WASHINGTON, D.C. — Friday is the final day that agricultural producers and private landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program 2020 general signup may make an offer of acres or schedule an appointment to do so with their local U.S. Department of Agriculture service center.

The general signup – which opened in December – is available to producers and private landowners who are either offering for the first time or re-offering acres for another 10- to 15-year term in the 35-year-old USDA Farm Service Agency conservation program.

