The Central Union High School mock trial team and school officials met one last time Friday to receive recognition for their performance in the state finals from Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – Most of the Central Union High School mock trial team was on campus Friday afternoon in their Sunday best as they accepted congratulations from Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, for their performance in this year’s state finals.

CUHS finished seventh in the 40th annual California Mock Trial Finals, which were held virtually this year on March 18-21. The competition is sponsored by the Constitutional Rights Foundation, a non-profit, non-partisan, community-based organization that describes itself as “dedicated to educating America's young people about the importance of civic participation in a democratic society.”

Spartan team member Ali Hussain earned a J. Skelly Wright Constitutional Advocacy Award for his performance as a pre-trial attorney for the prosecution at this year’s California Mock Trial Finals, held March 18-21. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 
CUHS mock trial team Coach Anna Vizcaino was recognized as Adult Advocate of the Year at this year’s state mock trial finals. PHOTO TOM BODUS
State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (right) fist bumps CUHS mock trial team member Mariano Lopez Friday at the campus multipurpose room. PHOTO TOM BODUS

