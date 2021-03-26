EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School District has announced its plans to open up school campuses to some degree beginning April 12, and it expects to hold some form of in-person high school graduation ceremonies if COVID-19 numbers do not increase.

Last year high school graduations throughout the county were largely virtual, as the county was experiencing its first major COVID surge.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.