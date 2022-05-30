CUSD names Jimenez new superintendent

Incoming Calexico Unified School District Superintendent Arturo Jimenez. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — The Calexico Unified School District Board approved the contract of Arturo Jimenez as superintendent at its May 26 meeting.

The selection followed a four member approval, with one absent from his appointment and employment agreement.

