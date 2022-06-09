64 families and individuals spent twelve months building their own homes through the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition. The grand opening ceremony of the Mayfield Ranch subdivision in Imperial was celebrated Wednesday.
The Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, celebrated National Homeownership Month with the grand-opening of 64 Self-Help Homes in the Mayfield Ranch subdivision in Imperial on Wednesday.
IMPERIAL - The Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, a non-profit affordable housing developer, celebrated National Home ownership Month, Wednesday, with the grand opening of 64 Self-Help Homes in the Mayfield Ranch subdivision.
"We're celebrating the accomplishments of these families that have worked very hard to build their homes," said Pedro Rodriguez, executive director of CVHC.
