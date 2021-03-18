DA files charges against Mercado
Buy Now

Imperial County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado

EL CENTRO – Imperial County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado faces prosecution on two criminal charges filed by the county District Attorney’s Office.

In a release issued Wednesday, the DA’s Office said the charges stem from allegations that Mercado “abused his position as the elected Imperial County Auditor to circumvent a Family Court order garnishing his own wages.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.