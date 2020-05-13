IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College announced Tuesday it has hired two new administrators to oversee its student affairs department.

Dalske, Rivera join IVC student affairs department

James Dalske was hired as interim dean of student affairs and enrollment services in the beginning of May. He replaced Victor Torres, who moved into the college’s economic and workforce development department to become associate dean of workforce development and nontraditional instruction.

