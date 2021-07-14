Dates confirmed for Mexicali fair:
Buy Now

Mexicali Mayor Guadalupe Mora stands at the start of a press conference held Tuesday in Mexicali City Council Chambers at City Hall during the announcement of the 2021 Fiestas del Sol fair. COURTESY PHOTO

 MEXICALI — City and state officials announced Tuesday the 2021 Fiestas del Sol will be held Sept. 8-26.

Mayor Guadalupe Mora said the city is working with other agencies in order to ensure public safety at the fair.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.