De Anza Magnet breaks ground on multipurpose room
El Centro Elementary School District officials and local stakeholders broke ground on a new multipurpose room at De Anza Magnet School on Wednesday. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

EL CENTRO — De Anza Magnet School students on Wednesday were assured that within a year or so, they would be making use of a new $11 million addition to their campus.

The planned one-story building, currently under construction, will be about 10,000 square feet and house a new multipurpose room with stage, as well as a library and cafeteria.

